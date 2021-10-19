Todd William Seipler, 49, of 947 Ridge Road, Rome, PA, Orwell Township, passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family following declining health.
Todd was born in Towanda, PA on July 27, 1972, the son of Jane L. Robinson Seipler and the late James William Seipler. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and continued his education at Corning Community College. In early years Todd was employed by Strickland Beverage in Towanda and in January of 1995 went to work at then Masonite Corporation, now known as Jeld-Wen in Wysox, where he continued until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. On Nov. 22, 1997, Todd married the former Lori L. Johnson and they made their home in Orwell Township. Todd and Lori enjoyed playing and coaching co-ed softball.
Todd enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, winter vacations in Okeechobee, Florida, and attending modified truck races with his friends. He was a member of the Towanda Gun Club.
Todd’s family includes his wife, Lori L. Johnson Seipler, his son, Brandon Williams of Standing Stone; daughter, Tricia (Thomas) Hackel of Montrose; grandchildren, Eliott, Jayce, and Alyssa; his mother, Jane L. Robinson Seipler of Orwell Township; brother, Timothy James Seipler Sr. (Nettie Zurn) of North Orwell; and nephew, Timothy James Seipler Jr. of North Carolina; uncles, Donald Robinson (Jan God) of Orwell Township, James Robinson of Rome Township, Floyd A. (Linda) Seipler of Franklindale; aunt, Doris Lee (Chuck) Swingle of Towanda Township; father-in-law and mother-in-law, C. Donald and Linda Johnson of Towanda; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tim) Bennett of Monroeton, Juli (John) Bennett of Wysox, Tinna (Keith) Lines of Towanda; brother-in-law, Scott (Cindy) Johnson of Monroeton; several additional nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugan Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Todd William Seipler.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Seipler Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
