Early on the morning of January 21, 2023 “another soul flew up to heaven.” Tom Young, age 85, a well-known and longtime resident of Troy, PA passed away at home following declining health.
Tom was born in Springfield Township, PA on September 29, 1937, the youngest child of the late Richard and Genevieve (Reeser) Young. Tom graduated from Troy High School in 1955.
After high school, Tom bought his first farm and began dairy farming with a herd of registered Holsteins. On October 11, 1958, he married his life mate, Shirley Clark. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.
Always an entrepreneur, Tom bought and sold cows, equipment, hay, straw and mulch. His knack for buying and selling evolved into a highly respected career as an auctioneer. For many years he held weekly Saturday night auctions at his auction barn, attracting bargain hunters and collectors alike. In addition, he operated Young’s Fruit Stand, a popular seasonal produce market. When ill health forced his retirement, he redirected his passion to breeding, training and showing registered Clydesdale draft horses. Tom made many appearances at local parades, weddings, funerals and events with his draft horse hitches. He exhibited at draft horse shows in Pennsylvania and New York, including many appearances at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Following the complete dispersal of his Clydesdale herd and equipment in 2015, Tom shifted his energy to raising sheep.
Tom enjoyed capturing life’s experiences through poetry. He creatively took everyday moments and crafted them into rhyming, entertaining stories.
Tom and Shirley raised four loving children and enjoyed making memories with their 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren (soon to be 7). Tom’s life revolved around a wide community of family, life-long friends, fellow horsemen, and neighbors.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ernest and daughter Yvonne Esworthy.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Young of Troy; his daughter Lenora (Bruce) Kopkin of Marietta, GA; daughter Charlotte (Albert) Morse of Troy, PA; son Jack (Karen) Young of Fredericksburg, VA; son-in-law Scott (Christie) Esworthy of Harrisburg, PA. His sister, Alma Hartman of Elmira, NY and sister-in-law, Wilma Young of Granville Summit, PA. His grandchildren Danielle (Yoni) Maslan of Atlanta, GA; Rachel Kopkin (James Nelson) of Houston, TX; Zachary (Sarah) Kopkin of New Orleans, LA; Olivia (Andrew) Meyers of Falconer, NY; Samantha (Matthew) Haar of New Cumberland, PA; Alexander Young (Anais Sattler) of Washington DC; Mandi (Ethan) Sabo of Williamsburg, VA; Katherine Noll, Karli Noll and Eric Esworthy of Harrisburg, PA. And great-grandchildren, Zev, Asher and Oren Maslan; Adah and Eben Meyers; and Hadley Sabo.
Tom was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Alba. Memorials in Tom’s name may be directed to the church at 74 Church Drive, Alba PA 16910 or to the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center, 26 W Main Street, Canton, PA 17724.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Alba, PA. Visitation will begin at 10 am with funeral to follow at 11 am. Pastor Charlotte Morse and Garry Zuber will officiate. Tom’s legacy will be honored with a horse-drawn procession leading to burial at the Wetona Cemetery.
Morse & Kleese Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Young’s family with arrangements.
(morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
