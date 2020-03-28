Tony Allen Horton, 24, of Corning, New York, formerly of Litchfield, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hornby, Steuben County, New York.
Tony was born in Tokyo, Japan, where his parents were stationed while his mother served in the U.S. military, on Jan. 8, 1996, the son of Roger Horton and Wilma Dinse Horton.
He attended North Rome Christian School where he played soccer and was a graduate of Sayre Area High School where he also played soccer and participated in track and field team and yearbook. Tony was a graduate of Kingswood University, New Brunswick, Canada. He loved to travel and began his career as a truck driver for Werner Trucking in Florida. Tony was presently employed by Casella Waste Systems in Elmira, New York. Tony attended the Grace Lee Wesleyan Church in Beaver Dams, New York, and was a long-time member of the North Rome Wesleyan Church. His most important relationship was with Jesus Christ whom he loved with his whole heart. Also, Tony loved spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered for his winning smile and warm personality. He enjoyed the outdoors and hiking and was a talented photographer.
Tony’s family includes his parents, Roger and Wilma Horton of Parrish, Florida, formerly of Litchfield, Pennsylvania; sister, Holly Fleuriot and husband Sandy of Zephyrhills, Florida; niece, Charis Fleuriot; maternal grandparents, Fred and Joan Dinse of Parrish, Florida; paternal grandmother, Marjory Horton of Athens, Pennsylvania; uncles and aunts, Walt and Kathy Dinse of Lakeland, Florida, William and Joan Dinse of Tampa, Florida, Daniel and Ling Dinse of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Bonnie and Avery Smith of Athens, Pennsylvania, Tod and Janet Horton of Rome, Pennsylvania, Connie Beebe of Utah, Denise and Stephen Golden of Towanda, Pennsylvania, Timothy Horton of Athens, Pennsylvania; and numerous cousins. Tony was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Clair Horton.
A memorial service will be held for his immediate family at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29 and will be streamed live at www.nrwc.org. The family is hoping that another service will be held in the coming months for his many fans. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Horton family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
