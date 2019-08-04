Tony Eugene Yates, 31, of 97 Gulf Road, Rome, Orwell Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at his home. Tony was born in Elmira, New York on April 3, 1988. He was formerly employed by DHL Corporation in Mehoopany. Tony loved spending time with his family and friends and social gatherings. He greatly enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler with friends and listening to music.
Surviving are his loving companion, Amanda Faler and daughter, Mia; his mother, Lisa Barton Williams and husband, Dale of Rome; paternal grandmother, Irene Young and husband, John of Rome; uncles, Robert Yates III and wife, Pam of East Towanda, Scott Yates of Ithaca, New York, Gary Joslyn Jr. of Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; aunt, Marjorie Yates (Rhonda Gates) of Washington, Iowa; step-aunt, Terri Lynn Gage of Montrose, Pennsylvania; step-uncle, Kevin Young of Imperial Beach, California; special friend, Marie A. Yates; as well as several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. Tony was predeceased by his father, Boyd Eugene Yates on June 14, 2015; sister, Rachel Lynn Yates; and paternal grandfather, Robert Yates Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Standing Stone Cemetery, Standing Stone. There are no calling hours. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.