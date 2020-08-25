Tracy A. Dyke, 58, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at her home.
Born April 20, 1962 in Kirkland, Washington, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Joyce Marie (Strope) Camp.
Tracy was a graduate of Northern Potter High School, Class of 1979. She loved going to Mt. Pisgah, Knoebel’s Amusement Park, and above all, spending time with her family and friends. Tracy also enjoyed watching TV, listening to country music, playing games and camping.
Surviving are two daughters, Angela Clark of Troy, and Heather (Travis) Dyke of Westfield; two sons, Joshua J. (Tara) Dyke of Elmira, New York and Arvey (Deb) Dyke Jr. of Knoxville; a sister, Candee Martello of Kelso, Washington; a brother, Lee Ordway of Apple Valley, California; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a good friend, Bonnie Houck of Dushore.
In addition to her parents, Tracy was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Ordway, and a sister, Vickey Dickinson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklindale, with Pastor Richard Houck officiating.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore, PA 18614 to help defray the funeral expenses.
Expressins of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
