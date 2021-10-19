Tracy Paul Bacorn, 63
Tracy Paul Bacorn, 63, of Mount Nelson, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, formerly of Towanda, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021; Australia Date: Oct. 14, 2021.
Tracy was born at Mills Hospital, Towanda, PA on Feb. 4, 1958 to Vernon and Marjorie Chase Bacorn. He spent his first 10 years in Overton, attending New Albany School. In 1969 he moved to Towanda; attended the Towanda Area Schools, graduating in 1976. He was employed at Rynveld’s Wreath Factory, New Albany and after a back injury, attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, specializing in drafting. He was emplyed by Arrow United in Wyalusing.
While living in the Wyalusing area (Lime Hill), through modern technology, i.e. computers, Tracy came into contact with a girl, Janet Cato, in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia; conversed for a year and ventured to her location to see if their attraction was real. He returned to the USA, worked, and planned his next venture to relocate to Australia. Janet traveled to the USA and he and Janet got married here in the USA then worked at getting him to Australia to live. He moved to Australia in 2002; in which he obtained his dual citizenship. They just observed their 20th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, 2021.
Many enjoyed their visits to the USA over the years; with his son and grandchildren being the highlights of his visit. Tracy had an infectious smile and many remember him as always laughing. His humor is what helped him to endure many health hardships and having many friends; Tracy was “one of a kind.”
Tracy is survived by his wife, Janet Cato Bacorn of Tasmania, Australia.
Son: Patrick Bacorn; grandson Jacob; granddaughter Delilha, Dushore, PA.
Sisters: Barbara (Ray) Brown, Port St. Joe, FL (Jim and Chet Brown families); Sharon Bacorn, Towanda, PA (Jason Watkins family).
Brother: Kevin Bacorn (Diann), Ulster, PA (Gregory Bacorn family and Austin Bacorn).
Many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tasmania families
Stepson: Nick Reynolds (Jessica); step grandsons Sonny and Asher.
Sisters-in-law: Leigh Castles (Kenneth); Elizabeth Wells (Christopher).
Brothers-in-law: John Cato (Connie); Geoffrey Cato (Denise).
Tracy was pre-deceased by his father Vernon Bacorn (1/2009), mother Marjorie Bacorn (10/1994), and brothers Gregory Bacorn (6/1974) and Gary Bacorn (4/2021).
Funeral services will be held at Turnbull Funerals, 71 Letitia St., North Hobart, Tasmania, Australia at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. USA friends and family can watch livestream at funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 7 p.m. If you can’t watch it live, it will be accessible for 90 days.
Link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1634235065142735
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, 912 South Main St., Towanda, PA on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. We invite family and friends to attend and share a memory either in person or in writing and give to Pat, Barb, Sharon or Kevin. Rest on Tracy, we have it from here; you certainly will be missed.
