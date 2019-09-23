Tracy Ray Johnson, 58, of 15960 Southside Road, Monroeton, Pennsylvania, Franklin Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his home following declining health.
Tracy was born in Waverly, New York on Aug. 19, 1961, the son of Joseph Johnson and Martha Vanderpool Johnson. He was employed by Towanda Tire and Glass for many years until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. On July 12, 2001, Tracy married Sally J. Vanderpool at home in Franklin Township.
Tracy enjoyed working at the race garage of McKernan Race Chassis. He was an avid hunter and loved NASCAR Racing.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Sally J. Johnson; mother, Martha Vanderpool Bump and husband David Bump of Towanda; daughter, Latoya Marie Murray and husband Jason of Franklindale; grandchildren, Adam McClintic Jr. (Hannah), Johnathan, Matthew, Michael, Braiden and Triniti Murray; brothers, Terry Johnson (Eric) of Towanda, Wayne Welch (Lynn) of Towanda; sisters, Jennifer House of Towanda, Irma Robinson (Bill) of Franklindale; his twin, Jody Rider (Clyde) of Towanda; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tracy was predeceased by his father, Joseph Johnson.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
