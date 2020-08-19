Tracy Walker Jr., 80, of Sayre, formerly of Scranton, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 from the Sayre Health Care Center.
Tracy was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31, 1939, one of five children to Tracy Walker Sr. and Velma May Walker. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School and was employed in the health care profession caring for the elderly for over 50 years. In later years, Tracy worked at the Sayre Senior Center. Tracy was a kind and gentle man and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He enjoyed learning about the Bible, history and was an active member of the Windham Center Community Church and the Sayre Historical Society.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Marzetta Jane Mosher; his children, Tracy (Lisa) Walker III, Franklin (Cheri) Walker and Vivian (Jeff) Bisher; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Mosier; brother, Howard Walker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Windham Center Community Church with his son-in-law, Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating. A reception with light refreshments will be held at the church following the service. Interment will be private in the New Era Cemetery, Albany Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA 18837, in memory of Tracy Walker Jr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
