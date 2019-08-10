Travis J. “Trav” Kimball, 47, South Waverly, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on May 23, 1972 in Sayre, the son of James and Sharon (Abrams) Kimball.
Travis was a 1991 graduate of Sayre. He was employed with Rynones in Waverly, New York, as a machine operator. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. He participated in Archery 3D Shoots all over the area and won many trophies for his expertise. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Bernetta Abrams, paternal grandparents, William and Leona Kimball, and father-in-law, Donald Barrett.
Travis is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Laura (Barrett) Kimball at home; daughter, Crystal Kimball at home; son, Hunter Kimball at home; his parents, Sharon and James Kimball of South Waverly, Pennsylvania; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Mike Holmes of Raleigh, North Carolina and Anitra and Aaron Anthony of Athens. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Juanita Barrett of Columbia Cross Roads, brothers-in-law, Herb Barrett of Gillett, Dale Barrett of Columbia Cross Roads, and Donald Barrett of Columbia Cross Roads; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lelend and Carol Barrett of Wellsboro; sister-in-law, Kyla Barrett; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
