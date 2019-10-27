“Sunshine wrapped in a little girl”, “Pure light and loved by all”, loving tributes shared by many who remember and honor the lives of Trinity Grace Allen, 11, and her brother, Zachary Daniel Allen, 7.
They were always together, soulmates forever, inseparable, Trinity and Zachary passed away following a motor vehicle accident. Trinity was born in Sayre, PA on April 4, 2008, and was a member of the Owego Apalachin Middle School 6th grade class. Trinity was an enthusiastic learner and possessed keen interest in learning about outer space especially galaxies. Her love for animals was immense, especially for cats as she loved caring for her pets at home and collecting stuffed toy animals. Trinity and Zachary had a special supportive and protective bond, innocent in their personalities as they both possessed keen wit and senses of humor. Trinity passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Zachary was born in Matthews, NC on November 17, 2011 and was a member of the Owego Apalachin Elementary School 2nd grade class. Zachary was enthusiastic about everything. He was energetic and loved to run! Zachary was passionate about cars, learning about every make and model and trying his best to educate his sister, Trinity, about the same. Zachary was tender hearted and warmed the hearts of many with his infectious smile. He enjoyed going shopping, especially when mac & cheese for dinner was the anticipated outcome! Zachary passed away Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Zachary and Trinity loved doing everything with their family, especially the joy of going to the beach, swimming and jumping together in the waves.
Trinity and Zachary greatly touched the lives of many, and their positive spirit has been etched in the hearts of all.
Trinity and Zachary’s family includes their parents, Robert C. and Kathryn Allen of Owego, NY, Darlene L. Fitch Allen (Les Slater) of Sayre, PA, siblings, Nathan Slater, Britney Slater, Samantha King, Mallory King, Heather Talada, Joseph Talada, Graysen Talada, maternal grandparents, Ronald Fitch of Franklin Township, PA, John McDonough and wife Virginia of Germantown, PA, Patricia Ball, maternal great grandmother, Connie Fitch of Franklin Township, PA as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Zachary and Trinity were predeceased by their maternal grandmother, Sandra Campbell and paternal grandmother, Janet Allen.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home.
Trinity and Zachary will be laid to rest in Bradford County Memorial Park Cemetery, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions in memory of Trinity and Zachary be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
