Trudy Ann Jayne, age 62, of Wyalusing, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home.
She was born on October 5, 1958 in Meshoppen, PA, the daughter of the Gladys Ayre St. Clair of Tunkhannock, PA and late Ronald St. Clair (d. 2002). After attending Tunkhannock High School and graduating with the class of 1976, Trudy attended Empire Beauty School where she earned degree in Cosmetology. On September 16, 1978 Trudy was married to the love of her life, Dale Jayne.
While working as a hairdresser, Trudy also maintained the roles of housewife and homemaker for her family. She attended the Mehoopany Baptist Church and loved gardening, crocheting, and taking care of her beloved sheep. She was happiest when with her family and cherished the time she was able to spend wither grandchildren. Her faith in Christ and her bubbly, full of life personality always demonstrated the joy of Jesus in her Life.
Trudy is survived by her husband, Dale Jayne; children, Crystal Lacey (Nathan) of Sanford, NC and Major Eric Jayne (Ava) of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Andrew, and Abigail Lacey of Sanford, NC, and Sebastian Garcia who attends Slippery Rock University; her mother, Gladys St. Clair of Tunkhannock, PA; her siblings, Rick St. Clair (Anita) of Falls, PA and Terry St. Clair (Sandra) of Barnegat, NJ; her father-in-law, Ken Jayne of Laceyville, PA; sister-in-law Dorothy Weir (Jerry) of Laceyville, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Aside from her father, Trudy was preceded in death by her brother, Roy St. Clair (d. 1979) and mother-in-law, Betty Jayne (d. 2010).
A funeral service will be held for Trudy at the Mehoopany Baptist Church, on Monday March 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Reverend Lee Kliewer officiating. Interment will follow at the Lacey Street Cemetery.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required for all those attending the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trudy’s name to the Mehoopany Baptist Church, 4301 PA-87, Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolence may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.