A long-time resident of Troy, Ursula H. Fox passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by the loving hearts of her family. Born April 16, 1939 in Pleasantville, New York, Ursula was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and H. Burton Ward. She was active in the Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women and served for 17 years on the Troy Board. Ursula is survived by her husband, Charles E. Fox, and her children, Beth and Mark Rothermel, Craig Marvin, Larry and Audrey Lines, and Tom and Betsy Bogert. Her family will remember Ursula as a loving and caring mother. Her friends will miss her laugh and her compassion to those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, please donate via the Alzheimer’s Association tribute page in the name of Ursula Fox. A memorial service will be held in the future.
