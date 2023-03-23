Valerie Jean Parmenter, 62, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital with her daughters by her side.
She was born on January 31, 1961, in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Glenn, Sr. and Roberta Forrest.
Valerie loved time with her daughters and grandchildren above all else. She was a graduate of Sayre High School, Class of 1979. She worked as the Loss Prevention Manager at K-Mart for many years. She made many lifetime friendships during her time there and truly enjoyed her job. Valerie was an awesome cook and showed her love through cooking. Even when she became ill, she continued to do what she loved by cooking and making Christmas cookies this past year for everyone, especially the amazing oncology department at Robert Packer Hospital.
She is predeceased by her soulmate Michelle Simpson and brother Brian Forrest.
Valerie is survived by her daughters Dawn and Bobbie Jo, sons-in-law Joshua and Norman, and grandchildren Mikyah, Jordan, Levi, and Alex. She is also survived by her sisters Shelia and Colleen (Tom), brothers Glenn, Jr. (Bonnie) and Mike, uncle Loren (Rosemary) Forrest, aunt Connie Forrest, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Furthermore, she is survived by her closest friends Kim, Monica, Michelle, Anna, Milli, Lorinda, all of her K-Mart crew, and so many more.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10am-11am at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11am.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.