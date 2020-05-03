Valjean Marie (Comes) Huntley, age 82, died peacefully at home in Canton, PA, on April 30, 2020. She loved her home at the Canton Lake where she spent her last days surrounded by her daughters.
She was born June 15, 1937 in Smethport, PA. Her parents were John W. Comes and Bessie Alyce Swatsler Comes. She has two brothers, James Comes (Almond, NY) and John D. Comes (Smethport, PA). She has one sister, Mary Kleinhans (Leesburg, FL). She attended Mansfield Teacher’s College where she received a BS in Home Economics Education. It was at college that she met her husband of 37 years, John F. Huntley. Together they had three daughters, Sue (Lyle) Thomas of Canton, PA, Christina (Kevin) Johnson of Divide, CO, and Jayne Rockwell (and Terry Shedden) of Canton, PA. Valjean taught Home Economics in numerous schools in New York State. After settling in Canton, she enjoyed her summers operating Huntley’s Flavorland for many years. She was active in the community by serving as an EMT with the Canton Ambulance for several years. Val had many interests including cooking, gardening, sewing, crafting, painting, and baking wonderful sweet treats. Together, John and Val, loved to travel, cruise, spend time with family and friends and entertain at their lake home. They both enjoyed the sport of snowmobiling and family winter vacations in the Adirondacks. Val’s greatest joy in life was her family. She loved to gather family over holiday meals. She especially loved spending time with her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Val was laid to rest beside her loving husband in the Beech Flats Cemetery, Canton, PA. A private family service was held on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Those wishing to make donations in memory, may direct them to Canton Lion’s Club, c/o Eric Schoonover, 742 Southside Road, Canton, PA 17724. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
