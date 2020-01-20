Vance J. Seeley, 72, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Towanda, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Vance was born Oct. 18, 1947 in Troy, Pennsylvania, the son of Lewis and Marie Seeley, and graduated from Troy High School in 1965. He attended Penn State University for four years, until a draft notice from the Selective Service interrupted his education. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and honorably served in Vietnam, receiving the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.
On Aug. 7, 1993, he married Terry Bassett in Canton, Pennsylvania, and together they raised one son. Vance was employed by DuPont for nearly 30 years until his retirement in June 2004. He also enjoyed many days helping at his family’s business, Milky Way Farms.
Vance was a member of the Troy Vets Club, VFW Post 8675 and American Legion Post 49. He enjoyed reading and “tinkering” at his workbench and sharing life with his dog, Vega. He mostly enjoyed the times spent with friends and family, especially the family dinners at his parent’s home.
Vance is survived by his wife, Terry; son, Jeriah (Audrey) Ameigh and their children, Macy, Wesley, and Lila, all of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by brothers, Dennis (Jean) Seeley of East Aurora, New York, Kim (Ann) Seeley of Troy; sister, Beth (Claude) Carman of Troy; sister-in-law, Judy (Jack) Pepper of Canton; and special friends, Dan and Susan Nowak of Mansfield; an uncle and aunt, Joey and Ellen Foust of Granville Summit; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Lewis and Marie Seeley, he was predeceased by a nephew, Shon Seeley; his wife’s parents, Wendell and Millie Bassett; and sister-in-law Donna (and Dean) Good.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA. A service to honor Vance’s life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with the Reverend Garry Zuber officiating and full military honors will be presented. Flowers will be provided by the family.
Memorial donations in Vance’s name may be made to the Troy Vets Club, (1 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947) or the Windfall Cemetery, (430 Highbridge Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926).
Please share memories and condolences at: www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.