Vaughn Jennings Jr. of (LeRoy Township) Granville Summit, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours with his family by his side on Dec. 8, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Jr, as most people called him, was born to the late Vaughn and Zelma (Morse) Jennings on Nov. 24, 1937 in West LeRoy on the Burr Morse family farm. He was the oldest of three sons. At an early age, Jr was taught the true meaning of ethics, hard work and FARMING.
Jr attended LeRoy school and was a part of the first graduating class of the new Canton Area High School, the class of 1955. While in school he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He helped on his family dairy farm in LeRoy, where they milked Holstein cows and worked alongside working horses.
On July 6, 1956 Jr entered the United States Army. He reported to Ft Dix, New Jersey. On his first duty day he mowed the entire yard from one end to the other of the flight line. He served a tour in Germany as a tractor operator. Jr enjoyed telling stories how he drove trucks over the Rein River on floating bridges. This is where he fell in love with trucking. After his military service ended in 1958, Jr returned to LeRoy and began operating his own dairy farm and was also employed by Percival Coal Company.
Once Jr became settled he worked at The Valve in Canton, then later began his corn/hay hauling business, which led to Jennings Farms. He hauled corn, oats and hay from upstate New York and Pennsylvania. His first truck was a former National Homes - International. The love then turned to B-Model Macs. If you met a flat nose Mac headed south on Rt 14, you KNEW it was Jr Jennings. In 2018 at 81 years old, he had to give up his dream and livelihood due to failing health.
Vaughn is survived by daughters, Kristy Tarbox, Luraette Ditzler, Trena (Kenny Brown) Jennings and Sonja (Jerry) Walker; grandchildren, Corey, Kyle and Kale Allen, Rachelle Ditzler, Devin and Whitney Cooke, Halli Jennings and Kobe and Peytin Walker; great-grandchildren, Reese, Brady, Ava, Cooper, Bentley, Skylar, Brayden, Nicholas, Landon and Layla. He is also survived by a special step-son/side-kick, Dennis Ryan; several step-children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane (LaVeta) and Larry (Sherry) Jennings, several in-laws, nieces, nephews cousins; and special “Hill Neighbors,” the Bulkley and Ayres families.
Vaughn was pre-deceased by his parents; wives, JoDeane (Morrell) Jennings and Joan (Ross) Jennings; grandson, Trevor Cooke; and special loved one, Kloey Miller, aka Lil Miller.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Reverends Duane Taylor and Larry Jennings Jr. officiating. Memorial donations in Vaughn’s name can be directed to the Trevor Cooke Memorial Award, C/O Troy School District, 206 King Street, Troy, PA 16947 or Future Farmers of America, C/O Canton Area School District, 509 E. Main St., Canton, PA 17724.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
