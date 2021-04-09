Veda B. Woodruff, age 88, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Veda was born on Jan. 20, 1933, at her family’s home in Sugar Run, PA, the twin daughter of the late Herbert Kunkle, who passed away in 1978, and the late Elizabeth Barnhart Kunkle, who passed away in 2002. Growing up in the Wyalusing area, she graduated from the Wyalusing High School. Veda was preceded in death by her first husband, LaVerne “Skinny” Barto, who passed away on March 25, 1968, and her second husband, Gerald “Jerry” Woodruff, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2002.
For 17 years, Veda, along with her husband Jerry owned and operated J&V Discount Store in Wysox, PA. All of her life she was a housewife and homemaker, for her family.
Most of her life, Veda was a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, also it’s United Methodist Women. For many years she volunteered during the Wyalusing Carnival, where she worked selling chicken barbeque. Veda was a member of the Wednesday Night Bowling League at the Mountainside Lanes in Wyalusing. She loved spending time with her family and every year she enjoyed all of the time she got to make her special Christmas Tree Cookies, and Grammie’s Strawberry Jam, that was enjoyed by her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Betsy and her husband Mike Dunfee, of Wyalusing, PA, Larry Barto of Towanda, PA, and Mindy and her husband Greg Riffle, of Arnold, MD, her grandchildren, Tim (Deb) Dunfee, of Quakertown, PA, Jessica (Dan) Burke, of Tunkhannock, PA, Marcy (Marcel) Arnold, of New Bern, NC, Stephanie (Chris) Bouwer, of Bellefonte, PA, Lauren (Gaby) Riffle-Gonzalez, of Beaufort, SC, Ryan Riffle, and Christina Riffle, both of Arnold, MD, Talen Irish, and Teagan Irish, both of Towanda, PA, and her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Dunfee, Kyle Dunfee, both of Quakertown, PA, Bradley Martin, and Rachel Martin, both of Tunkhannock, PA, Ava Arnold of New Bern, NC, and Jackson Bouwer, of Bellefonte, PA. Veda is also survived by her extended family of step-children, Nettie and Dave Heller, of Laceyville, PA, and Gerald “Jake” and Sue Woodruff of Wyalusing, PA, and several step-grandchildren, and step- great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Doris Shaffer, of Wyalusing, PA, and her twin-sister, Vera Dean, of Texas, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husbands, and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Stewart who passed away in 2010, and her daughter in law, Cindy Barto, who passed away in 2018.
A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family in the Camptown Cemetery, with her services conducted by Rev. Jane Oborski, of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church. Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, 85 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Co., 201 2nd. St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.