Velma M. Hickok Darrow, 94, of Columbia Cross Roads, living most of her years in Grover Pennsylvania, took the hand of God and was escorted by the angelic host to her heavenly reward on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 following a brief illness. Velma was born October 19, 1927 in Canton to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Williams) McIlwain. No stranger to hard work, Velma was employed in earlier years as a babysitter for several local families. Later in life she was employed by the former Packard Hotel in Canton, Remington-Rand in Elmira, Bel-Mar and Swayze Folding Box Companies both of Canton as well as the Bradford County Manor. Most recently, Velma worked for the United States Post Office in various locations throughout the Bradford County area and retired from Grover Post Office as a clerk and Post Master in 1983.
Velma had a passion working with draft horses and enjoyed a good old fashion horse pull. She always looked forward to a visit from her grandchildren on any given day. Velma was a woman of faith in the Lord and was a long-standing member of the Christian and Missionary Alliances churches in Troy and Canton. She served in many capacities there including their Church Treasurer and Sunday school teacher. Most recent Velma was attending the North Street Community Church in Canton Township. She wholeheartedly loved the Lord and rarely missed a time of fellowship with the family of God as a whole.
Surviving Velma are her four sons; Roger (Connie) Hickok of Canton, John (Heidi) Hickok of Columbia Cross Roads, Randy (Debbie) Hickok of Troy and Fred (Mary) Hickok of Canton, 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Velma was predeceased by her husbands; Charles Hickok and Clifford Darrow, son; Wayne Hickok, sister; Verna (Bryington) Baxter, brothers in law; Pete Bryington and Roger Baxter, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Glenn and Molly (Wheterby) Hickok and a daughter-in-law; Carol Hickok.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, with a funeral service to celebrate Velma’s life following at 11 a.m. with her son, John Hickok, officiating. A private burial will be afterwards in the Beech Flats Cemetery, Canton Township.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to an organization or charity of choice of how you remember Velma’s and her memory of a life well lived. The family encourages you to share your recollections and condolences by visiting the tribute page at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
