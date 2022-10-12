Velton L. Lattimer of Athens, PA, was born to the late Arthur and Althea (Koons) Lattimer on May 14, 1939, passed away peacefully due to an extended illness with his family by his side on October 10, 2022. Velton was blessed with a loving family. He married his best friend and soulmate Elizabeth Camp on September 27, 1961 who he was predeceased by.
Velton was blessed with two sons. He enjoyed teaching them outdoor activities including shooting, hunting, and working on agricultural equipment (his tractors.) He retired from Valley Energy, formerly known as Valley Cities Gas. He enjoyed his retirement sitting on the porch enjoying his beer watching the traffic and reminiscing with family about old times. At the end of his illness, he said he didn’t miss driving cars, it was driving his tractors he missed the most. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Velton is survived by his wife Betty Lattimer, his sister Norma Beeman, his sons Velton (Laura) Lattimer and Jeffrey (Ruth) Lattimer, his grandkids Patricia Rowe and Michael Rowe, great-grandkids Brydon Stark and Alexis Wilkinson, along with numerous grandkids and great-grandkids in FL he has never met and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and first wife, he is also predeceased by his brother Ken Lattimer.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10am-11am at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 11am. Burial will be at a later date at the Orange Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Velton’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. A special thank you to the staff of 1 East at the Bradford County Manor and a very special thanks to Trisha Rowe.
