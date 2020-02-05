Vera Ellen (Young) Hoover, 92, of Bentley Creek, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Albert K. Hoover who passed away June 24, 2007. The couple married July 5, 1946 and had 60 wonderful years together. Vera was born on Aug. 27, 1927 in Braman, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Coe and Dorothy (Layton) Young. She was a member of the Methodist church in Equinunk, Pennsylvania, and attended Berrytown Wesleyan Church, enjoyed cooking, crafting and quilting. Moreover Vera was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Vera is survived by her children, Albert K. (Elaine) Hoover Jr. of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and Regina (Garry) “Jeannie and Jake” Inman of Ridgebury Township; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Snyder of Honesdale, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; and her son, Gail Lynn Hoover who passed away in 1971.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, New York. The funeral service to honor Vera’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home with Rev. Patrick Kelly officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Vera’s family would like to thank the Bradford County Manor and the Bradford County Area on Aging for the loving care she received and would like memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 South Clark Street, Suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202. Send condolences at RobertsFHInc.com.
