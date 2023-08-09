Vera L. Mosier, 84, of Towanda, PA passed away Monday, , at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit.
Vera was born in Towanda, PA on April 28, 1939, the daughter of the late George S. Mosier and Louise Johnson Mosier. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School and was employed as a housekeeper in the Wyalusing area for many years. Vera worked as a volunteer at carnival time for the Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Company for a number of years. Vera’s Family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit for the wonderful care provided for her.
Vera is survived by her brother, Larry (Jean) Mosier of Terrytown, sisters, Anita Swetter of Springville, Mary Ann Mosier of Wyalusing, Thelma (Vern) Harvey of Nicholson, Onalee (Jim) Robinson of Meshoppen, Alice (Phil) Rivera of Tennessee, sisters-in-law, Geraldine Mosier, Penny Mosier, and Winnie Mosier, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by her brothers, Norris, Robert, George, Paul, Jack, and John Mosier, sisters-in-law, Hila Mosier, Ann Mosier, and Judy Mosier, and brothers-in-law, Robert Swetter and John Martin. Abiding with Vera’s request there will be no services. Interment will be private in the Wyalusing Cemetery, Wyalusing, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.