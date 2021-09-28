Vera M. Love, age 86, of South Auburn, PA passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Endless Mountains Health Systems in Montrose, PA.
Vera was born on May 28, 1935 in Birchardville, PA the daughter of the late Leonard (d. 1981) and Bertha Buckingham Norton (d. 1984). She was graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1954.
She was employed as a Seamstress with the dress factories in Laceyville, Meshoppen, and Black Walnut, PA for many years.
She was a member of the South Auburn United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and the South Auburn Grange Hall #1188. She enjoyed reading, tending to her vegetable and flower garden and sewing with the Ugly Quilt group. In her younger years she would attend car shows with her late husband, Charles M. Love, Jr., and follow her sons to watch all of their baseball games. Vera also thoroughly enjoyed watching birds, especially humming birds and babysitting. She loved her chocolate lab, Bailey.
Vera is survived by her son, Steve Love, of South Auburn, PA; her daughter-in-law, Tammy Love Schaeffer, of Wyalusing, PA; her brothers, Bill Norton of Great Bend, PA and Phil Norton of Silvara, PA; her special nieces and nephews Vern and Mic Alderson of LeRaysville, PA, Donnie and Karen Fuller, Luella Ruhf, and Jim and Laurie Fuller all of South Auburn, PA; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles M. Love, Jr. (d. Feb. 21, 2011); her son, Chuck L. Love (d. April 15, 2003); and her siblings, Clarence Snyder, Leon Snyder, Larry Norton, Beverly Casselbury, Clara Heeman, Julius Norton, and Helen Collins.
Funeral Services for Vera will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the South Auburn United Methodist Church with Reverend Ron Folk of the church officiating. Interment will follow at the Jersey Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6 Meshoppen, PA on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required to be worn at the church and the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Vera’s name to the South Auburn United Methodist Church, c/o Jane Murphy, 1870 SR 3001, Meshoppen, PA 18630. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
