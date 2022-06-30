A mother holds her children’s hands for a little while and their hearts forever.... Verna F. Lines, 94, of LeRaysville, PA went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022 and is now reunited with her husband Duane “Hoover” Lines. Verna was born on July 14, 1927 in Orwell Twp., Rome, Pa a daughter of the late John Howard and Marguerite (Newell) Ford. She attended school in Orwell and was a graduate of the LeRaysville High School class of 1946. During her high school years, she was proud to say that she participated on the schools Basketball team. It was during her school years, that her heart found the young lad Duane “Hoover” Lines, they were later married on August 29, 1947. Together they shared nearly 71 years of marriage until her heart was broken on July 1, 2018. Verna was a talented cook and baker. Many will fondly remember being greeted with a friendly smile and a hello as they passed thru the cafeteria lines at the LeRaysville and Northeast Bradford Elementary where she served as Head Cook. She was dedicated and devoted to her LeRaysville Community. Verna was a founding member of the LeRaysville Area Women’s Society for the LeRaysville – Pike Fire Dept. She also was a devoted member of the Dille Parish United Church of Christ, and a member of the Nichols and Towanda Senior Citizens. An avid bell collector she enjoyed traveling the countryside looking for treasures at area yard sales. She enjoyed sharing her baked goods at the annual LeRaysville Labor Day Celebrations. Verna always looked forward to seeing friends and visiting with others at the Chinese raffles, penny socials and fireman’s celebrations. Verna had many friends both young and old, from every walk of life. She treated them all the same with love and respect. While her loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our lives without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that will never end. Verna will be greatly missed by her children, her son and daughter-in-law: John and Sandra Lines; her daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Dennis Carr; her special grandchildren: Michael Eric (Lesia) Malencore, Kristy (Robert) Garcia, Timothy (Amy) Carr, Gregory Carr; her great grandchildren: Michael, Caitlin, Lindsey, Natalie, Brianna, and Amaya. Her sister-in-law: Helen Hammerly. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Verna was predeceased by her husband Duane Hoover Lines; her granddaughter Tammy Sue Carr, sisters and brother-in-law: Inez Ford, Mertelle (Robert) Wilson; her brother and sister-in-law: Glenn (Ida Jeanne) Ford. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, July 2nd from 12 – 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 2 pm with her pastor, Rev. Barbara Rowlett, M.Div. Chief Servant of the Dille Parish United Church of Christ, LeRaysville, Pa. Those unable to attend, may watch the livestream of her service at https://my.gather.app/remember/verna-lines Verna will be laid to rest in the Orwell Hill Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the: LeRaysville Area Women’s Society, c/o Bonny Amarion, 211 Williams Rd, LeRaysville PA 18829; The LeRaysville -Pike Fire Company Schoolhouse Rd, LeRaysville, PA 18829; Northeast Bradford Educational Foundation c/o Martha Young. 747 East Street LeRaysville, PA 18829 or the Dille Parish United Church of Christ c/o Katelyn Young 747 East Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829 in loving memory of Verna F. Lines.
