Verna R. Steele, age 79, of Clapper Hill, Laceyville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at home with her loving family at her side.
Verna was born on January 29, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a daughter of the late John J. & Emma “Lottie” Swingle Bagdonas.
She married Richard Burton Steele Sr. on December 23, 1961, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Burt’s passing on April 15, 2012.
Verna loved music and singing and dancing. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially Texas hold’em and pitch. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supporting them in all their many endeavors. She was especially proud of her great-grandchildren’s service to their county in the U.S Army.
She was a long time member of the Elk Lake American Legion Post #154. She had a huge personality packed inside a small frame. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Two daughters and a son-in-law:
Linda and Stephen Garinger New Albany, PA
April Bair Clapper Hill, Laceyville, PA
Son:
Richard Steele Jr. Clapper Hill, Laceyville, PA
Step daughter:
Missy and Bill Longacre Harrisburg, PA
Two sisters-in-law:
Barb and Bill Brown Clapper Hill, Laceyville, PA
Anna Brown Montrose, PA
Brother-in-law:
John and Diane Koloski Fairdale, PA.
Verna is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by a great great grandson, Daryl Scott Merritt, and by four brothers-in-law: James Steele, Mike Steele, Terry Steele, and David Koloski.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Pastor Jay Bucci, pastor of the Moxie Community Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery, Laceyville, PA.
Friends and family may call on Thursday evening, August 17, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Laceyville Goodwill Fire Co., 435 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.