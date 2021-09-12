In loving memory of Vernon Arthur Johnson and Gloria Claire Mitchell Johnson. Gloria passed peacefully at the age of 94 on Nov. 25, 2020. Followed by her beloved husband Vernon “Skip” Johnson at the age of 96 on Aug. 15, 2021, both with family by their side. Skip and Gloria were sole mates, born and raised in Massachusetts. They married in Worcester on Sept. 15, 1943. During World War II Skip served in the United States Coast Guard aboard the USS Nourmahal gunboat that was commissioned in 1943 and quickly became known as the flagship for the Eastern Sea Frontier. Skip was a Seaman, Second Class Sonar Operator. During the War Gloria worked making bullets and went on to become a nurse who retired from Rutland Heights State Hospital caring for patients suffering with tuberculosis. They owned a bait, tackle, gun shop, and ran the deer check in station for Barre. They spent their retirement years as active members in the communities they lived in. Having spent most of their lives in Barre and Falmouth, Massachusetts; Sayer, Pennsylvania; and Summerland Key, Florida they continued to serve our country as members of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Skip and Gloria loved nights out at the casino, wildlife, music, car racing, Red Sox, New England Patriots, hosting events, and raised two children while living on a boat at Cape Cod. They are survived by their son Asa C. Johnson of Barre, MA and daughter Diana Vidido of Sarasota, FL, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and dear friend Micky Kellum. Burial will be private at the Riverside Cemetery in Barre on Oct. 16. Memorial contributions can be made to the Coast Guard Auxiliary Association Inc. 1301 W First Street, Suite E1, Granite City, IL 62040-1802 https://www.cgauxa.org/ . Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre.
Vernon Arthur Johnson, 96, and Gloria Claire Mitchell Johnson, 94
