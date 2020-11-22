Vernon L. Carr Sr., 91, of Orwell Township, passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Athens Health Care Center, Athens. Vernon was born Jan. 4, 1929, in Sayre to John Mason Carr and Caroline Arletta Sibley Carr. He was employed initially by the Eclipse and later Bendix in Horseheads, New York, for over 30 years until retirement.
Vernon was an avid hunter and fisherman. A friend once stated that Vernon spent more time in the woods than most of the trees. (Might be some truth to that.) Vernon shot archery at various sites in Northeast, Pennsylvania and Southern, New York. He treasured all the time spent with his various hunting and fishing buddies including Jack, Kip, Vinette, Jerry, Dick, Jim, Gordon, and many, many more. He is survived by his children, Sherry Revis (Don) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Deborah Kingsley (Edgar) of Milan, Vernon Carr Jr. (Suzzanne) of Rome; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Elton Romeyn Carr (Alice) of Lawton; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Carr (widow of Gerald) of Leraysville; several nieces, nephews, cousins. Vernon’s family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Athens Health Care Center for their care and fellowship provided over the past three years.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Patricia Darlene Decker Carr on Jan. 16, 2016, brothers, Elwood Carr (Betty) (Janet), Gerald Carr; sisters, Doris Coolbaugh (Ellis), Donna Benjamin (Gordon), Eulalie Hurley (Robert) and special friends, Jack and Ethel Rifenburg. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township. In lieu of flowers,the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 or to the Leraysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 78, Leraysville, PA 18829 in memory of Vernon L. Carr Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
