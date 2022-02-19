Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter and Friend Vicki Ruth Matthews of Conway, AR, departed this life at the young age of 53 on Thursday, February 17, 2022, with her loving husband and children by her side.
Born on February 28, 1968, in San Antonio, TX, she was the first-born child to William Herbert Mosier and Lynn Diane Mosier. She married her high school sweetheart, James Alan Matthews, on April 20,1989 and has been his loving, devoted partner for the past thirty-three years. After raising two sons, Vicki was honored with the title of grandma to three wonderful grandchildren, Gavin (9yrs), Harper (6yrs) & Adalynn (6yrs) whom she doted on. She enjoyed watching them play their favorite sports — baseball, softball, and football. Undoubtedly, Vicki will be remembered for her selfless and motherly nature. She was a caregiver to many.
Vicki is survived by her husband James Matthews; sons, Jeremy (Tanya) Matthews of Vilonia, AR; James Matthews of Waverly, NY; brother Gerald F. Mosier of Waverly, NY; sister Becky L. Mosier of Waverly, NY; sister Billiejo Jennings of Little Rock, AR; three grandchildren Gavin, Harper & Adalynn Matthews; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will hold a private memorial service in Conway, AR, and requests that those who wish to express sympathy, to consider donating to their favorite charity in Vicki Matthew’s name.
