Vicki Wissinger passed away on June 19, 2022. Vicki was the special needs daughter of Nancy and the late Robert C. Wissinger. The sister of Robert W. and the Aunt of Aidan, Liam, Macey, and Sarah, and the great aunt of Hunter and Ivy Wissinger. Niece of Janet and the late Rev John Thomas of Mt. Lebanon PA and Martha and the late Roy Moffitt of East Greenbush NY.
Born November 11, 1955, Vicki was a resident of Martha Lloyd Community Services in Troy, PA for over 50 years. Her parents administrated this special needs residential facility for 13 years and developed programs for 125 developmentally disabled clients. Mrs. Lloyd had the credo of “Love reduces all inequalities”.
Vicki was a high functioning woman who loved her music, word search books, and iPad games. She loved competing and helping the Special Olympics and won many awards. She spoke each year at Mansfield State University about the importance of acceptance of special needs people and the importance of music in her life. Her credo through life was “all things are possible for those who believe in God”. She enrolled herself in the Laubach Reading Program and was published in their magazine. There were so many dimensions to Vicki. Her sense of humor gave us much joy and laughter as she hoped she “gave God his chuckles each day”. She overcame so much in her life both physically and intellectually as she evolved into the lovely woman she was. She had an Angel for everything, and they were all her friends who died and she was sure her Dad led that group that helped her each day. We loved her dearly and enjoyed the laughter and simple joy she brought to our family. Vicki will be missed by many. Rather than flowers and whether you knew her or not, we would appreciate a gift in her memory be sent to:
Martha Lloyd Community Services at 66 Lloyd Lane, Troy PA 16947 or The Southwest Hospice at 18659 Drake Road, Strongsville, OH 44136.
We have been indeed blessed by this child of God who taught us many things in life including “thy will be done”. As Vicki said. “I’ve climbed my last mountain and I’m home with family”. God bless you my angel.
I share the following poem which is a gift from Vicki for all of those who have lost a precious child.
“I’ll lend you for a little while, A child of mine,” he said, “for you to love the while she lives and mourn for when she’s dead” It may be one or two years, or twenty-two or three, but will you, till I call her back, take care of her for me? She will bring her love to gladden you, and shall her stay be brief, you’ll have her lovely memories as solace for your grief. “I cannot promise she will stay since all from earth return, but there are lessons taught down there I want this child to learn. I’ve looked the wide world over in my search for parents true, and from the throngs that crowd life’s lanes, I have selected you. Now will you give her all your love, nor think the labor vain, nor hate me when I come to call to take her back again?” I fancied that I heard them say: “Dear Lord, thy will be done!” “For all the joys Thy child shall bring, the risk of grief we’ll run. We’ll shelter her with tenderness, we’ll love her while we may and for the happiness we’ve known Forever grateful say: But shall the Savior call for her, much sooner than we’ve planned, we’ll brave the selfish grief that comes, and try to understand”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.