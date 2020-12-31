Vickie Renèe Vanderpool went to meet the Lord after a four year battle with cancer early Monday morning, Dec. 28, 2020 at Geisinger South in Wilkes-Barre.
Vickie was born on May 8, 1959 in Meshoppen, the daughter of the late Donna Day Newman (d. Jan. 27, 2007). As a child, she enjoyed creating art in the form of ceramics, making dozens of pieces inspired by Native Americans.
Vickie was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1977. She married Philip C. Vanderpool on May 24, 1981, and have been together for the last 39 years. For all of those years, Vickie enjoyed being a housewife, and in her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower garden, and watching the wildlife and the spectacular view from her home looking over the Susquehanna River.
For the last 25 years, Vickie was a staple at Mark’s Valley View Restaurant. She always sat at the first stool twice a day and visited with her many friends. She loved animals, especially German Shepherds, losing her beloved “Girlie” a few years ago. Throughout the winter, she was always looking forward to the first signs of spring, so that she could put out her hummingbird feeders.
Surviving is her husband of 39 years, Philip Vanderpool. Also surviving her is her brother, Jimmy Reese, of Wyalusing; her sister Shelly Raison, of Laceyville; and her youngest brother and his wife, Kenny and Tammy Vaow of Mehoopany, Vickie was also loved by many nieces, nephews and brother and sister in laws.
Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Family services will be immediately following the calling hours. Interment will be in the North Flat Cemetery in Laceyville, PA. The current COVID-19 requirements, of wearing face masks, and social distancing, will be required.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing please send donations to the Meshoppen Cat Rescue, 9883 SR 6, Meshoppen, PA 18630
