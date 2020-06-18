“For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” Phil. 1:21
Vicky Lynn (Barbur) Kowalski, age 61, of Erie and formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020, upon losing her battle against ovarian cancer. She was born on March 31, 1959 on a Naval Base in Millington, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Lawrence “Mel” Barbur and Donna (Whythe) Barbur.
Vicky married her loving husband Mark G. Kowalski on May 25, 1991. In addition to her family one of her greatest joys was being the owner/operator of Peace of Mind Pet Sitting LLC. for may years. Prior to that Vicky graduated from Erie Business Center in 1979 and began working for various profit and non-profit business and accounting agencies. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister Lisa M. Barbur and brother-in-law Louis Vanderpool.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her beloved children, Joseph “Jr” (Katherine) Stalford of Long Island, New York, and Mathew “Matt” Kowalski of Erie and one brother, Bret B. (Julie) Vanderpool of Wysox, Pennsylvania.
Vicky had a deep love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a recent member of Grandview Alliance Church and a long-time former member of First Alliance Church. She also enjoyed working with C.A.R.T (County Animal Rescue Team). She was known as an “encourager.” She enjoyed pets, nature, wildlife, gardening, music and reading non-fictional Christian books. She hated injustices and always rooted for the underdog.
A memorial service with be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pavilion at Grandview Alliance Church, 1102 E. Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16504 with Pastors John Hall and Rick Pennington officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial covering are required along with safe social distancing. Services are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
A special thank you to pastor David Miles, nurse Kristen Wendel for her hospice care and the Dan Miaczynski Landscaping Co. and family for their gift to Vicky’s home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home, the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or the Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
