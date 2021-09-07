Victor E. Chapman, age 76, life-long resident of Columbia Cross Roads, (Springfield), PA was called home on Sept. 4, 2021, following a courageous six-month battle with brain cancer. Vic was born Jan. 18, 1945, the son of the late Ralph and Lavina (Kobbe) Chapman.
He attended the Federated Church East Smithfield, PA and was a graduate of Troy High School working the family farm during his younger years. He entered the U.S. Army in 1964, serving in Korea and was honorably discharged. He began work at Westinghouse, Corp which later became Toshiba, in Horseheads, NY retiring in 2004. His true joy in life aside from his grandchildren was working with his farm animals and spending hours on his tractor in the fields, woods and his cabin. Vic’s memberships included the East Smithfield Federated Church and the V.F.W. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, woodworker and gentleman farmer.
He is survived by his adoring wife Patsy (Burbage) Chapman; daughter, Lisa Chapman and Kevin Schucker of Sylvania, PA; son Rodney (Shannon) Chapman of Florida; daughters, Lori Antonson of Chatham, NY, Lisa Scheepsma of Elmira, NY; beloved sister, Joyce (Chapman) Bradford of Mainesburg, PA; brothers, Harry Dean Chapman of Cobleskill, NY, John (Mary Jane) Chapman of Springfield, PA; and sister-in-law, Jane Chapman; his loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth, Eleanor, Louise, Cleota; and his son, Jeffrey Scheepsma.
In lieu of a funeral a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
Deep appreciation and heartfelt special thanks to Guthrie Hospice especially Alice McDonald. Memorials in Vic’s memory may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.