Victor Searfoss, 63, of Gillett, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Victor was born on April 1, 1958, to Richard (Dick) and Joyce Cobb Searfoss, and lived in the Valley and Barclay Mountain for many years before settling in Gillett, PA.
Vic is survived by his sisters, Mari (Rich) Barrett of Gillett, PA, and Theresa Brown of Monroeton, PA, brothers, Roger and companion Julie of Bath, NY, and Ron of Monroeton, PA, many nieces and nephews including special niece Noelle Searfoss, who he enjoyed discussing politics with, and nephew Matthew Barrett, who moved in to help Vic so he could be at home. Victor is also survived by 3 granddaughters, and his fur babies Lucky and Molly who will miss him terribly.
Victor loved playing his guitar and jamming with his friends, he was a true hippie and was hoping to live to see another Woodstock. Vic was retired from Thatcher Glass and then Anchor Glass in Elmira, NY, where he worked all of his life.
Per Vic’s request, there will be no services and he will be laid to rest with his parents in Beaver Meadows Cemetery. The family is under the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Wood at Troy Guthrie for her many years of care of Vic; he truly trusted you and had great respect for you…and also to the nurses and aides in the Troy Hospital for your wonderful care of Vic, he felt like you were all family.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
