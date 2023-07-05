Surrounded by her family and those that meant the world to her, Victoria (Ellis) Moore, more affectionately known as Vicki, passed away on June 30, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. Vicki was born on March 20, 1960, in Sayre, Pa a daughter of the late Glen and Florence (Frost) Ellis.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Moore, of nearly 15 years; her children, Jesse (Casey) Ransom, Becky (John) Kolesar, Leonard Kobbe III, Lindsey (Bryan) Rought, and step-daughter Destiny Moore. She was a doting grandmother to Myla Ransom, Madison Kobbe, Christopher Rought, Brooke Kolesar, and Henry Rought, who were the light of her life. Vicki also leaves behind her brothers Edward Ellis, William (Missy) Ellis; her favorite Aunt ~ Aunt Dawn Larson; her lifelong and best friend Babette Wagner. She will also be missed by her in-laws: Glenda and Donald Moore; Kenneth and Lorrie Moore; Ron’s siblings: Glenn and Betty Moore, Gary and Kathy Moore, Lee & Robin Moore, Brenda Zajac. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families also survive. She was predeceased by her parents, Glen and Florence (Frost) Ellis, her nephew Billy “Scooter” Spillers, brother-in-law James Zajac.
Vicki was a proud graduate of Northeast Bradford High School, class of 1978. She furthered her education and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, graduating from the Northern Tier Practical Nursing Program on September 11, 1998. A testament to her caring nature, Vicki was dedicated to the nursing profession which was evident in her work at Physicians Care in Towanda and later at Guthrie Clinic as a float nurse.
Her life was a beacon of love, kindness, and friendliness. She was a woman who found joy in the simplest of things and shared that joy with everyone around her. She loved her family deeply and cherished the times they spent together, especially during the holidays and making birthday’s extra special. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, embroidery, and crocheting. Vicki had a knack for creating handmade Christmas ornaments that have become cherished family heirlooms. She also enjoyed camping and held special memories of a trip to Tennessee with her husband, Ron. A passionate sports fan, she cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles Football Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins with fervor.
Vicki was best described as loving, kind, and friendly. Her warm spirit and generous heart left an indelible mark on everyone she met. As Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Vicki lived this sentiment every day, making those around her feel loved and cherished.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and friendship that will continue to inspire and guide everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Vicki’s memory will be cherished and kept alive in the hearts of her family and friends. Her life was a testament to the enduring strength of love, the value of kindness, and the power of a friendly smile.
As we remember Vicki, we celebrate her life full of love, service, and dedication to her family and community. Her legacy will continue to live on through the many lives she touched. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will continue to inspire those she left behind. We will gather for a period of visitation on Thursday, July 6th from 5 – 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols so family and friends can come together to share stories, laughter, and love in remembrance of Vicki who touched so many hearts. A period of visitation will also be held on Friday, July 7th from 12 – 1 pm at the funeral home. A celebration of Vicki’s life will follow at 1 pm with family friend and classmate, Ed O’Connor, officiating. Vicki will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Osborn Hill Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Please consider helping Rock Steady Boxing impact the lives of people with Parkinson’s all over the world by giving a gift in loving memory of Victoria (Ellis) Moore. Checks may be mailed to: Rock Steady Boxing, 6847 Hillsdale Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250 www.rocksteadyboxing.org/donate/ or Luke’s Hidden Haven, 915 Harrington Road, Ulster, PA 18850
As the well-known author, Dr. Seuss once said, “To the world, you may be one person, but to one person, you may be the world.” This quote perfectly encapsulates Vicki’s impact on her family and her many friends. To them, she was the world — a loving wife, a caring mother, a doting grandmother, a supportive sister, and a loyal friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.