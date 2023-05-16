Vida May Williams, 94, formerly of New Albany, PA, passed away Friday May 5, 2023, at the Universal Health Care Center in Bolivia, NC. Vida was born in Evergreen, Albany Township, PA on May 1, 1929, the daughter of Harland L. Robinson and Maude Allen Robinson. She began her formative education in a 2-room schoolhouse in Evergreen, PA, and graduated from New Albany High School in May 1947.
In the early years, Vida was employed by Herman Rynveld Sons Wreath Company in New Albany; later years she provided childcare for many area families. She also worked as a part time photographer for the Sullivan Review for several years. Vida was very active in her community where she served on the New Albany Borough Election Board, was a member of the New Albany Community Club, New Albany Fire Department and Fire Police, Widowed Persons Group, New Albany Library, TOPS.
She was a member of the Evergreen Christian Church where she attended faithfully for years. She was a member of the Ladies Missionary Group, assisted with Bible School, and served as a transport bus driver for Awana Children. Vida was also a member of the New Albany Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir, assisted with Bible School and the New Albany Baptist Church Fall Festival.
Vida was a woman of great faith and was happiest when spending time with her family and loved ones. She was known for her compassion and as always being willing to reach out and help anyone in need. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, sewing/crafts, painting, camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling. She took numerous bus trips throughout the US, and traveled to Texas, Hawaii, Alaska, the Holy Lands, Germany, Panama, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. She enjoyed teaching kids how to drive, and over the years helped many area youth obtain their permit/driver’s license.
Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl D. Coe (Timi) of SC; Connie (Carleton) Green of New Albany, PA; daughter in law Linda Williams of Port Charlotte, Florida; grandchildren Shaun Coe, Ryan Coe, Tonya Ritchey, Monica Bailey, Tina Williams, Chad Williams, and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Sally Robinson.
In addition to her parents, Vida was predeceased by her husband Edwin Eugene “Gene” Williams on January 18, 1965; son Craig E. Williams on March 28, 2017; granddaughter Christie DiPietro on March 23, 2017, and her siblings Martine (Leo) Kipp, George (Lucille) Robinson, Gertrude (Tom) Kobbe; and Harland “Bub” Robinson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 19th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Albany Baptist Church with Pastor Terry VanHorn and Pastor Michael Dodd officiating.
Interment will be private in the Evergreen Cemetery, Albany Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that bequests be directed to the New Albany Fire Company, PO Box 167, New Albany, PA 18833 in memory of Vida May Robinson Williams. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
