Vida Place Spengler of Towanda died on March 2, 2023, four days shy of her 97th birthday. Born in Monroeton on March 6, 1926, Vida was the daughter of Fred W. Place and Daisy Northrup Place. She was a graduate of Towanda High School Class of 1944. Following graduation during the World War II era and for years thereafter, she was employed in secretarial positions in both the Citizens Bank and First National Bank, the Bradford County Office of Register and Recorder, The Towanda Folding Box Company and Eclipse Machine Works in Elmira. Later, in the empty nest years, Vida was the Office Manager at the WTTC Radio Station.
In July of 1954, Vida married Art Spengler at the Presbyterian Manse in Ulster, PA. After residing four years on York Avenue in Towanda, the couple established their permanent homestead at 1 Mechanic Street. Vida was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She had a special affinity for taking time to chat with friends and acquaintances when running in to them around town and never forgot a name or face once meeting someone new. In the community, Vida was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Towanda and for many joyful years was a member of the choir. She served as a Girl Scout den mother and was a generous supporter of various civic and community activities. Vida enjoyed golf and traveling with her husband and friends and socializing with family and friends. She loved her home and was the ultimate homemaker. Her many lovely needlepoint creations grace the walls of her family and friend’s homes.
Vida was predeceased in November 2022, by her loving husband, Art, of 68 years. She is survived by children, Leslie S. Dunaiski of Black Forest, CO, and Susan E. Spengler, MD (Mark Farman) of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Alexandra Ann Benham (Ross) of Fort Morgan, CO, Elizabeth B. Mahan (Ian) of Denver, CO, and Adam A. Farman of Lexington, KY; great grandchildren, Althea and C J Benham; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers: Wayne Place, Dean Place, Fred A. Place, Gordon Place; and sisters: Ruth Sluyter, Julia Stalford and Amy Barnes. The family also wants to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care provided to Art and Vida by their guardian angels: Tina Comstock, Theresa Moore and Kim Horton.
A joint Celebration of Life Service will be held in May for Vida and Art with details forthcoming.
Those who wish to honor Vida’s memory may do so by directing contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, 5 Court St., Towanda, PA, or to a charity of one’s choice in her name. Arrangements are under the direction of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
