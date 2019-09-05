Reverend Vincent F. Langan, Pastor Emeritus of St. John the Evangelist, South Waverly and St. Joseph, Athens, a resident of Villa Saint Joseph, Dunmore, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Holy Family Residence, Scranton.
Reverend Langan, son of the late Leo P. Langan and Evelyn (Klemish) Langan, grandson of William and Mary (Schneider) Langan and Joseph and Eva (Novak) Klemish, was born in Scranton on April 5, 1934. He received his early education at St. John the Baptist School, Scranton and graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, Scranton. An all-star football player, Reverend Langan also lettered in basketball and baseball. In 1950 he was named Outstanding Player in the Catholic Football Conference. In 1951 he was honored on the Radio Station WQAN as Athlete of the Week.
Father Langan attended the University of Scranton. He entered Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Maryland where he completed his studies for the priesthood. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 1960 by the Most Reverend Jerome Daniel Hannan, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Scranton.
Father Langan was appointed Assistant Pastor pro term at St. Mary’s, Mt. Pocono in June 1960. He was appointed Assistant Pastor at Holy Trinity, Hazleton in October 1960 and served until his appointment as Assistant Pastor at St. Therese, Shavertown in June 1965. Father Langan was appointed in residence at Holy Name of Jesus, Scranton in September 1968 and while there served as Diocesan Director of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Director of the Family Bureau and Little Flower Camp. Father’s next appointment was as Assistant Pastor at Epiphany Parish, Sayre in December 1968 and served until his appointment as Assistant Pastor at St. Ignatius, Kingston in September 1973. Father was next appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption, Scranton in September 1974.
On September 9, 1975, Father Langan was appointed Pastor at St. John the Evangelist, South Waverly. St. Ann’s, Bentley Creek was linked to St. John’s in January 1988 and St. Joseph’s, in Athens was added to his pastorate in September 1996. Father Langan served as Pastor of these parishes for thirty-five years until his appointment as Pastor Emeritus to St. John’s South Waverly and St. Joseph, Athens on July 15, 2009. Father was appointed Administrator Pro tem at St. Brigid, Friendsville in 2016 before moving to Scranton.
Upon moving to Scranton, Reverend Langan assisted local priests in the Diocese and was Chaplain of St. Joseph’s Center, Scranton until his recent resignation for health reasons.
Father Langan celebrated the 50th Anniversary of his Ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L. in 2010. He was honored for his fifty years of priesthood by having a grotto dedicated to him at Epiphany School in Sayre.
Father Langan was Chaplain at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for decades bringing comfort to patients and their families. While at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption in Scranton, in 1975 he led the cleanup efforts in the William Street Cemetery. Father Langan’s family would like to thank his parishioners and friends for their love, support and assistance, especially Bill & Maryanne Gardner, Sayre, and Neil and Kathy Donahue, Scranton.
Father is survived by his sister Evelyn Chernesky of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 10 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews, a great great niece and two great great nephews. Father was also preceded in death by brother, Leo, in 1941, sisters, Rita McGrath, in 2008; and Theresa Langan in 2016; and niece Carol Chernesky in 1970.
Viewing will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 and Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. A Solemn Vespers liturgy will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. A Pontifical Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, J.C.L., D.D., Bishop of Scranton, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Scranton. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Oram Street, Scranton. Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504-2546. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, 400 Wyoming Ave., Suite 110, Scranton, PA 18503.
