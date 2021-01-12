Vincent R. Bujan, the elder son of Joseph and Mercedes Bujan who both passed-on in 1998, died at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home on Jan. 7, 2021. He was 83. He is survived by his brother David Bujan, from Boston, Massachusetts.
Raised in Towanda, Vince was a 1955 graduate of Towanda High School where he was a class officer, played football and in basketball was selected for the ’53 JV All-Star game in Sayre. But he will probably best be remembered for his exploits on the baseball diamond. In 1949, the first year of the Little League in Towanda, he pitched a one-hitter. In high school he was oftentimes referred to as “Mr. Shortstop” on the championship teams of 1954 and 1955. He also played second base on the championship American Legion teams of 1953 and 1954. In the 1955 American Legion Eastern All-Star game he stole four bases — second and third, twice. Vince also played golf at the Towanda Country Club and was a Top 10 player in 1957 and represented Towanda in the Four Club Tournament played in Mansfield that year.
Vince graduated with a BA degree from Elon College (now University) in North Carolina in 1959 where he was vice president of Sigma Phi Beta fraternity, played on the baseball team and in his senior year ran the 880 on the track team. His track coach was former Towandian Harry “Sid” Varney.
Vince loved growing up in Towanda and stayed in close touch with the community through the 1990s and beyond. In 1995 he established the Frank C. Bialek Award, honoring his old high school coach and in 2003, working with Jim Towner, publisher of The Daily Review, and state senator, Roger Madigan, he was instrumental in getting the River Street extension named for industrialist, John B. Merrill.
Shortly after college graduation Vince was drafted into the Army. Most of his military time was spent with the 2nd Infantry Division at Ft. Benning, Georgia. While there he played third base on the team that won the division softball crown and also did some sports writing for the Columbus Ledger-Inquirer, and a number of years later (July ’99) one of his editorial writings would be published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
While living in Atlanta, he was a member of the Fairington and Willow Springs Country Clubs, the Atlanta Ski Club and the Atlanta Black Tie Club. In 1975 he became a charter member of the Atlanta Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and entertainment/publicity chairman for the first three Emmy Award Shows. In 1977 he was named to NATAS Board and received an award from the academy for distinguished service.
Vince spent over 30 years in the advertising business, beginning his career in 1962 in New York City with Batten, Barton, Durstine & Osborn (BBD&) — one of the world’s largest and most prestigious agency’s — working on the media planning and buying for First National City Bank and Consolidated Edison. He later moved to the J.M. Mathis agency as account executive on Canada Dry Products and the Saab automobile.
In January, 1969 Mr. Bujan moved to Atlanta, signing on with the Harris & Weinstein Agency as senior account executive on the expanding Southern Airways account, and would also direct the television planning and buying for the airlines newly-acquired expansion markets of New York, Washington, Chicago, Miami, St. Louis, Memphis, Orlando and New Orleans. After stints as vice president of marketing and executive vice president of two other Atlanta agency’s he founded Vince Bujan Advertising, Inc. in 1975. From its inception, the Bujan agency was positioned to serve the marketing communication needs of small to mid-sized “Blue Chip” companies. Its intent was to provide these business with the marketing and advertising experience of a large national agency and the hands-on personal service and reasonable cost that could only be provided by a smaller local agency. For the next 20 years, that combination helped a wide variety of mostly Atlanta-based businesses meet their marketing and advertising needs. During this time, ads produced by Vince Bujan Advertising would receive three awards for advertising excellence. In 2004, as a member of the YMCA near his home in Marietta, Vince would receive The Presidential Active Lifestyle Award issued by George W. Bush.
Over his lifetime his astonishment of our world led to his love of travel. The more he saw of our world the more he wanted to see and led to his making many trips outside the USA to visit the major areas in the Far East, Middle East, Mexico, South America and Europe. This led to his greatest reward — sharing it with others through slide presentations to civic groups and personal friends.
