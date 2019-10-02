Vincent Ralph Salfi, 80, of Wyalusing, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019 at his home following declining health. Vincent was born in Philadelphia, on March 7, 1939, the son of Emile Salfi and Elsie Pagano Salfi. He was a 1957 graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy for six years. On June 26, 1965, Vincent married Lois Elaine Picano in Philadelphia. In early years, Vincent worked in the warehouse of the Sears Company. He was employed as an accountant with Crown Cork and Seal for many years until retirement. Vincent enjoyed music, reading science fiction and watching old movies. He was a member of the Northeast Catholic Alumni Association.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lois Elaine Salfi; five children, twins, Rita Marguerita Salfi-Horner and husband, Sean Patrick Horner of Wyalusing, Karl Dominic Salfi and wife, Susan Salfi of King of Prussia, Kathryn Elizabeth Salfi-Bates and husband Jeffrey of Manahawkin, New Jersey, Johanna Elaine Salfi-Carrington and husband, Chaz of Feasterville, Suzanne Victoria Salfi of Andalusia; and 11 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Vincent was predeceased by his sister, Annette Olsen in 1984.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Vincent’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.