Virginia Clark “Ginni” Hendershot, 79, of Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Virginia was born in Media, PA on September 21, 1942, the daughter of Walter Francis Clark and Frances Hurst Clark. Ginni was raised by Boyd and Mildred Edsell in Towanda. Ginni was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1961. On February 1, 1964, she married Gary B. Hendershot. Ginni was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for many years and was later employed with the purchasing department of Memorial Hospital in Towanda until retirement. Ginni was an avid bowler for many years and was a member of the Towanda Bowling Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and ceramics.
Her family includes her children, Timothy Scott Hendershot (Jen Woodbeck) of Towanda, Tammi Shaffer and husband Robert of Rushville, Traci Miller and husband John of Towanda, Milli Spencer and husband Larry of Spring Lake, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters, Gwen Krushinski, Judy Jones, and Jane (Jerry) Lester all of the Philadelphia area as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ginni was predeceased by her beloved husband Gary B. Hendershot on July 4, 1993, sister, Sandy Mizell and brother, Robert Clark.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, N. E. Pennsylvania Chapter, 71 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of Virginia Clark “Ginni” Hendershot. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
