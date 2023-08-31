Virginia “Ginny” Gallipeau, 95, of Chemung, NY, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Bethany Manor, Horseheads, NY following a brief illness.
She was born October 10, 1927, in Orange County, CA. to Ernest and Leola (Duley) Mayfield.
Ginny loved spending time with her family and friends. Prior to her husband’s passing, they enjoyed traveling the whole country in their “Winnie” Winnebago. She loved going to theatres and musicals. She enjoyed gardening, antique auctions, watching her family play corn hole, and she loved her pit bull Jax.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband James and daughter Virginia Raynor.
Ginny is survived by her granddaughter Casey Clinton of Chemung, NY, great-grandchildren Jamie (Cali) Raynor, Codey Raynor, and Adrianah Clinton, 2 great-great-grandchildren Koby and Carly, and her extended family and friends whom she loved like family.
In keeping with Ginny’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Ginny’s name to SPCA, PO Box 8682, New York, NY 10001 or www.spca.org.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or offer condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
