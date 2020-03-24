Virginia Mabel Russell, 71, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Virginia was born on Oct. 1, 1948 in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Vinette and Venita (Haire) Alderson. Virginia was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1966 and graduated as a registered nurse from Wilson Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. On June 21, 1969, she married Harold “Carl” Russell and together they have built 50 years of memories. Virginia and Carl were devoted members of the Neath Welsh Congregational Church. Together they had a passion for teaching children and encouraging others of Jesus’ good news. She was a member of the Child Evangelism Fellowship team, AWANA and the church’s small group Bible study. For over 20 years, Virginia and Carl traveled to Russia to build churches and ministering to others. Devoted to her family and serving others in need, Virginia also served as a volunteer at Towanda Skilled Nursing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Harold “Carl” Russell; her children, Kyle (Aundi) Russell of Seattle, Washington, Amy (Brett) Bennett of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, Lanny (April) Russell of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, Elting (Kristine) Russell of Mountain Home, Idaho, Erik (Heather) Illenseer of Germany; her grandchildren, Soma and Maya Russell, Isaac, Elijah, Joel, Abram and Chloe Bennett; Cody, Tyler, Luke and Hannah Russell; Ethan and Erik Russell and Fritz Illenseer; her brother and sister-in-law, Vern and Maxine Alderson of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Vinette and Venita Alderson.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date at the Neath Welsh Congregational Church. Virginia will be laid to rest in the Neath Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Neath Welsh Congregational Church, c/o Alan Coates, Box 359, Second St., LeRaysville, PA 18829 or the World Mission, 4200 Alpine Ave. NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321, in loving memory of Virginia M. Russell.
