Vivian C. Arnold, 89, of Litchfield, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and was reunited with her husband “Willy” Arnold on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Vivian was born on Sept. 15, 1930 in Litchfield, Pennsylvania, one of 10 children to Robert and Matilda Ruth (Decker) Maslin. She attended school in Litchfield and was a graduate of Athens High School. For many years, Vivian served as the manager at Newberrys in Sayre. She also worked in the business offices for Perfection Oil Company and Stateline Auto Auction. Vivian enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching the birds and was an avid reader.
Those left to cherish the special gift Vivian was to all of us are: her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Tammy Arnold; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Walker; Vivian’s sisters, Betty Grimley and Rita McManus; sister-in-law, Hetty Rinker; special grandchildren, Duane Jr. (Darcy) Arnold, Rev. Christopher (Janelle) Arnold, Jessica (Todd) Frutchey, Amanda Sutfin, Auriel (Eric) Patterson, Michael Arnold, Faith Arnold, Lilly Arnold, Rachel (Gerry) Sarnosky, Randy (Joy) Arnold and Jessica (Jonathan) Roberts. Twenty-five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Vivian was predeceased by her parents; her sons, Randy Willis Arnold, Rev. Duane Arnold; and a grandson, Carl Watkins. The family would like to thank her precious caregiver, Shelia Ludwig for all of her loving care.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at the Bumpville Bible Church. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ben Miller and Pastor C. Kenneth Crain, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Bumpville Bible Church in loving memory of Vivian C. Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.