Vola M. Sutton, 98, of Homer, New York, passed away on October 10, 2019 in the comfort of her home with the loving care of her family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland, 3 Church St., Cortland, NY 13045.
Vola was born in Auburn, Pennsylvania to the late Nettie and Gideon White on Oct. 21,1920, the youngest of 14 children.
Vola was the caregiver of many families of children and dearly loved them all. In her career she worked as a secretary at Durkee’s Bakery, Cortland Line Company, Ames Chevrolet and retired after 15 years from St. Margaret’s Church Rectory. After retirement she took care of the elderly.
She was a dedicated member of the Unitarian Universalist Church for 65 years serving on the board and many committees as well as singing in the choir. She enjoyed making quilts for family, friends, kids at church and for the AVV Program at the YWCA. She was involved in Sweet Adeline’s and My Brother’s Keeper quilting group making sleeping bags for the homeless.
Vola is survived by her daughter, Marion (Frederick) Lutz of Homer; daughter-in-law, Janice Sutton of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sharon Rodel, Joan (Mike) Edsell, James (Andrea) Sutton, Paula (Daniel) White, Tamara McGee, D. Shayne (Jennifer) Rainbow, Karrie (Chris) Kabanuk, Steve Rainbow, Noelle Lutz, Andrew (Kelly) Lutz; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Wayne and John Sutton; 13 siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland, Historic Organ Fund, 3 Church St., Cortland, NY 13045.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Margaret Downing, PA, Nascentia Health Care, Guthrie Medical Home Health and Hospice Palliative Care.
