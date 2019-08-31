Dr. W.D. (Wil) Abbott, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Towanda, went to be with his Lord on Aug. 17, 2019, at home.
He was born Wilbur Dale Abbott on Jan. 1, 1924, to the late Ross and Selena Abbott, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Union Township HS and PSCO in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He was an optometrist for close to 50 years, 30 of those years were in Towanda.
He was predeceased by sisters, Josephine Louden and Dorothy Thomas; sons, Kirby and Randy; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and nephews, Jim Thomas and John Louden.
He is survived by wife, Bonnie; stepson, Phillip, in Mesa, Arizona; sons, Dale (Berniece) in Towanda, Kevin in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Greg (Rebecca) in Empire, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Brenda Abbott in Towanda; grandchildren, Keri (Curt) Pickett in Stevensville, Pennsylvania, Kim (Aaron) Wheaton in Towanda, Wade (Melissa) Abbott in Sayre, Loren (Bryan) Bellows in Towanda, Kensey (Astin) Melhorn in Manheim, Pennsylvania, Dan (Karen) Abbott in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Randy (Breanne) Abbott in Limestone, New York, Cole (Holly) Abbott in Edmond, Oklahoma, and Caleb Abbott in Atlanta, Georgia; and special nieces, Joan Louden, Joyce Moore and Pam Price.
Dr. Abbott had 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He will be missed.
