Waldo H. Kilmer, 84, of Dushore, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.
Born July 16, 1935 in Dushore, he was a son of the late Harry M. and Jennie (Vogt) Kilmer. He and his wife, the former Joan Bennett, celebrated 43 years of marriage on Feb. 21, 2019.
Waldo was a graduate of the Loyalsock Joint High School, Class of 1953. Following graduation, Waldo served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning home from the war in April of 1964, he began working for the former Estella Telephone Company and continued there until 1977 when he formed his own electrical company, Kilmer Electric. Waldo retired in 2009 after 32 years in business.
Giving back to his community was very important to Waldo as he volunteered at the Sullivan County Food Pantry and served as a board member for the Sullivan County Historical Society. He was also a member of the Evergreen Lodge No. 163 F. & A. M.
Waldo was an avid reader who also enjoyed genealogy and history. He was a very talented individual who had a keen interest in understanding how various mechanisms operated. Waldo also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Stacey Pardoe (Michael) Shannon of West Lawn, Pennsylvania; two sons, Mark D. (Shannon) Pardoe of Monroeton, and Tracy F. Pardoe of Dushore; six grandchildren, Davin B. Taylor, Dylan T. Taylor, Kendra M. Pardoe, Dave R. Pardoe, Brooke O. Shannon, and M. Hank Shannon; two great-grandchildren, Adisyn N. R. Taylor and Waylon D. Taylor; a niece, Donna Francis of Norcross, Georgia; a nephew, Paul Kilmer of Harrisburg; a mother-in-law, Evelyn M. Higley of Hillsgrove; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Waldo was preceded in death by his step-mother, Martha Vogt Kilmer; a brother, Max Kilmer; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Kilmer; and an infant granddaughter, Faith Evelyn Shannon.
A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Monday, July 29, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Rev. William J. Hargenrader officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where a Masonic Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Sullivan County Historical Society or the Sullivan County Library.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
