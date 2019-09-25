Walt Shaffer Sr., 60, of Worcester, New York, went to be with our Lord on Sept. 23, 2019 after lingering illness for several years.
He was born March 7, 1959 at Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Frances Shaffer of New Albany, Pennsylvania.
Survivors are his loving wife, Hilda (Gross) Shaffer; four sons, Benjamin (Lisa) Shaffer of Roseboom, New York, Walter (Marie) Shaffer Jr. of Surprise, Arizona, Daryl Dieffenbach of Wyalusing, and John Dieffenbach Jr. of Cogan Station; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson; five siblings, Marie (Frank) West of Athens, Clifford (Bonnie) Shaffer of Reedsville, Richard (Lida) Shaffer of Wyalusing, Sally (Steve) Woodruff of Waverly, New York, and Linda Woodruff of Waverly, several nieces and nephews.
Walt worked at Higley Saw Mill for several years before farming for the last few years in Roseboom, New York, until retiring due to illness.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with the funeral starting at 1 p.m. at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main Street, Worcester, New York. The Rev. Terry Brant will be officiating.
Donations may be sent to Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.hellerskinnerfh.com.
