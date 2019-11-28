Walter A. Kendzior Jr. passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. He was the son of Walter A. and Marie Kendzior of the Kensington Area in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Walter was born on Nov. 21, 1937. He was the beloved father of Walter Kendzior (Nancy), Wendy Ferris (Rick), and Sandy Moffett (James). He was a loving Pop-Pop to Danielle, Jimmy, Shannon, Matthew, and Zachary. He was the devoted companion to Violet Koser and Jack (his canine buddy).
He moved to Bradford County in 1998. He was involved with many organizations, VFW Post 1568, AM VETS 187, American Legion. Towanda Gun Club, Elks, and the Towanda Bowling League.
Walter was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Marie Kendzior and his wife, Helen Kendzior.
Service with Military Honors and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center in his memory (333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111).
