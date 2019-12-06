Walter A. Petrowski Jr., 55, well known resident of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Waldo or Wally, as known by friends, was born Feb. 10, 1964 in Queens, New York, a son of the late Walter Arthur Petrowski Sr. and Dixie (Woodruff) Goodwin. He grew up in Leroy and attended Canton schools where he was a graduate of the class of 1982. On July 20, 1985 he married the love of his life, Brenda Myers in Honesdale. Together they shared 34 years of wedded bliss and raised four wonderful children. In his younger years Walter was employed by Rathbun Veal and later served as manager of the Steam Valley Restaurant in Trout Run for 20 years. Most recently he worked for Cuz Excavating in Canton until his health no longer permitted him to continue.
Anyone who knew Walter knew his compassion for enjoying life. He was one that would help anybody he could. He was an individual that could always make you laugh and was able to see the best in everything and everyone. Walter always looked forward to camping season at Sunfish Pond with his family and friends. Together they created many memories that will be cherished forever. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked to hunt and fish. Walter liked to take vacations, especially to the beach and also took great pleasure in cooking and feeding people. Walter touched many hearts with his kind, caring demeanor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his father he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Kenneth Myers and a sister-in-law, Christine Myers.
Surviving Walter are his mother, Dixie Goodwin; wife, Brenda (Myers) Petrowski; children, Kyle (Courtney) Petrowski of Montoursville, Parker (Michaela) Petrowski of Roaring Branch, Kaitlin Petrowski of Pittston, and Makayla (JD) Petrowski of Dinosaur, Colorado; brothers, Bob (Kim) Petrowski of Canton, Brian (Diane) Petrowski of Wallenpaupack; grandchildren, Alexis, Aiden, Kendall, Paxton, Emma and Autumn; his mother-in-law, Pearl Myers and his best buddy “Zeek,” as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends may call 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A celebration of Walter’s life will follow at 1:30 with Pastor Josh Kelly officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.