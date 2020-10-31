Walter A. Wolfe, 77, of Troy, West Burlington Township, passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020 at his residence with loved ones by his side. Walter Aaron was born on Dec. 1, 1942 to the late Howard and Alwilda May (Boyce) Wolfe near Mount Pisgah. He attended Troy Area High School and was a graduate of the class of 1961. Walt, as known by many, was an avid bowler. He was a member of the Troy Bowling Association and attained many awards including; Sportsmanship award, many First Place Team awards for season wins, an “Eleven in a Row” award, a 300-game award and ring and was a member of their Hall of Fame. Walt had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed good ole’ country music, fireworks and playing chess. Walter liked to work on CB radios and scanners. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Walt also enjoyed driving around the area and finding roads he had never been on before.
Surviving Walt are a very special significant other, Elaine Frey; his children, Walter Wolfe of Ridgway, Anita (Mark) Gaspar of New Albany, Lisa Langham of Ridgway, Todd (Sue) Wolfe of Bellingham, WA., and Steve (Beverly) Wolfe of Ridgway; brother, Nelson Wolfe; sister in law, Betty Wolfe both of Ulster; grandchildren, Virginia Geddie, Walter Wolfe, Zachary Wolfe, Dustin and Kodi Jo Thomas, Cody Langham, Erin Juarez, Aimie (Lopeti) Takai, Steve (Ranee) Wong, Amberlynne (Noke) Powell, Michael Ehrensburger, Robert Wolfe and Jonathan (Chelsie) Wolfe; 27 great-grandchildren, and as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides his parents, Walt was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel and Gary Wolfe and a sister-in-law, Susan (Brown) Wolfe.
In maintaining Walt’s wishes there will be no services. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting his family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
