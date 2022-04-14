Walter D. Ainey, 79, of Troy Township, PA passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home following declining health. Walter was born in Binghamton, NY on June 27, 1942, the son of Alba Ainey and Evelyn Carey Ainey. He was a graduate of Troy High School with the Class of 1960 and in early years was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA. He continued his education at Harrisburg Community College where he received his auctioneering license. Walter was employed as an HVAC installer throughout the United States until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. Walter enjoyed operating his business, Ainey’s Antique Co-Op in Luthers Mills, PA for a number of years, spending time at the cabin in Wellsboro, PA, fishing, hunting, and antiquing.
Walter’s family includes his wife, Eleanor Passmore Maryott Ainey, daughter, Jenny (Daniel) Jennings of West Franklin, PA, sons, Duane (Sheena) Ainey of Burlington, PA, Steven (Suzanne) Ainey of Ashland, VA, stepson, Thomas Maryott and wife Zen of Clinton, Missouri, 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, special cousins, Gordon Carey and wife Linda of Great Falls, Montana, Gary Seymour and wife Diane of Sugar Run, PA, sister-in-law, Rebecca Enck of Oneonta, NY, dear friends, Henrietta and the late Donald Teeter, Gary Stotler and Marcella Hoose. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his sister, Leona Vanderpool, and brother-in-law, Sgt. First Class Leo E. Seymour of the U.S. Army 5th Special Forces, MIA, Vietnam, 1967.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Leroy Baptist Church with Pastor Ronald Bly officiating. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A., East Smithfield, PA 18817 in memory of Walter D. Ainey. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.